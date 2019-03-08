Norwich man had drugs hidden in Kinder egg concealed up his bottom

A man was found with wraps of heroin and cocaine in a Kinder egg which had been concealed up his bottom, a court has heard.

Police became aware of Valdir Alves, 21, who had been walking with another man down Nelson Road South in Great Yarmouth before heading into the St George Hotel.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said Alves "stood out like a sore thumb" and when officers went to search him they found a number of items, including Kinder eggs and lubricant which were the "stock in trade for those who secrete drugs".

Alves was later found to have wraps of heroin and cocaine concealed in a Kinder egg which he had put up his bottom.

He was also found to have £80 cash on him.

Mr Youell said there was a "very familiar ring to this case".

He said Alves, who is originally from Portugal but had been living with his uncle in Dereham Road in Norwich, was a young man who had been sent out onto the streets to deal drugs in Norfolk.

Alves appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Wednesday (June 19) to be sentenced having previously admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin on May 16 this year.

Judge Stephen Holt said it was an "all too familiar tale that this court hears".

He said in this case, which happened to be in Great Yarmouth, it was "quite obvious to police that you were probably up to no good".

Judge Holt said Alves was stopped by police who searched him and found 16 wraps of drugs in a Kinder egg on him.

He said the only sentence he could pass was one of immediate custody.

Alves was jailed for two years.

David Stewart, mitigating for Alves, said he had played a "lesser role" in the offences.

He said it was his "first offence" and he had pleaded guilty.

Mr Stewart he "hadn't been doing this for very long" before police arrested him.

He described how Alves' job came to an end and he then got involved in supplying drugs to fund his own habit.

Mr Stewart described Alves as a young man who "got involved with the wrong people" started taking drugs and then supplying them.