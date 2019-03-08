Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich man had drugs hidden in Kinder egg concealed up his bottom

PUBLISHED: 16:33 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 19 June 2019

Valdir Alves: PIC: Norfolk Police.

Valdir Alves: PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A man was found with wraps of heroin and cocaine in a Kinder egg which had been concealed up his bottom, a court has heard.

Police became aware of Valdir Alves, 21, who had been walking with another man down Nelson Road South in Great Yarmouth before heading into the St George Hotel.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said Alves "stood out like a sore thumb" and when officers went to search him they found a number of items, including Kinder eggs and lubricant which were the "stock in trade for those who secrete drugs".

Alves was later found to have wraps of heroin and cocaine concealed in a Kinder egg which he had put up his bottom.

He was also found to have £80 cash on him.

Mr Youell said there was a "very familiar ring to this case".

He said Alves, who is originally from Portugal but had been living with his uncle in Dereham Road in Norwich, was a young man who had been sent out onto the streets to deal drugs in Norfolk.

Alves appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Wednesday (June 19) to be sentenced having previously admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin on May 16 this year.

Judge Stephen Holt said it was an "all too familiar tale that this court hears".

You may also want to watch:

He said in this case, which happened to be in Great Yarmouth, it was "quite obvious to police that you were probably up to no good".

Judge Holt said Alves was stopped by police who searched him and found 16 wraps of drugs in a Kinder egg on him.

He said the only sentence he could pass was one of immediate custody.

Alves was jailed for two years.

David Stewart, mitigating for Alves, said he had played a "lesser role" in the offences.

He said it was his "first offence" and he had pleaded guilty.

Mr Stewart he "hadn't been doing this for very long" before police arrested him.

He described how Alves' job came to an end and he then got involved in supplying drugs to fund his own habit.

Mr Stewart described Alves as a young man who "got involved with the wrong people" started taking drugs and then supplying them.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

Retirement complex in Norwich struck by lightning

A lightening strike causes damage to the roof of Warminger Court on Thorn Lane in Norwich during overnight storms. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Why a man spilt beer over two Norwich women at the Cricket World Cup

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Gavin Xavier is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Robber used garden fork, axe and knife during terrifying raids

Shaun Hayes. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Norwich department store censors explicit fragrance name on £200 perfume

The new fragrance by Tom Ford has been edited in Jarrold. Picture: Archant

Man with 216 offences under his belt targeted pub and restaurants

Anthony Eames jailed 21 months. Photo: Norfolk Police

‘I don’t want you in anything that looks like a car’ - court warning to man accused of throwing rocks at cars

Aaron Hurley, from Langley, has admitted to throwing objects at three vehicles near the Norfolk-Suffolk border. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists