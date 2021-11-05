Man attacked Norwich couple after climbing through their window

Richard Bower has been given a hospital order following an "extremely frightening incident" in Southalls Way, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A man with mental health issues had to be Tasered by police after a terrifying incident when he climbed into a couple's home and attacked them before stealing knives.

Richard Bower, 33, who suffers from a psychotic illness, had been "rather ill" when he went onto commit a series of offences in an "extremely frightening incident", Norwich Crown Court heard.

Bower went along Southalls Way in Norwich when he assaulted one man, by "punching him several times to the head" before he smashed the window of another property.

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said Bower then moved onto another property when he was heard by the couple inside "pounding" the window.

Police at the scene in Southalls Way, Norwich after a "frightening incident" involving Richard Bower in January 2020. - Credit: Archant

Ms O'Donovan said Bower "climbed through the window" before hitting the woman's partner in the face resulting in him suffering a heavy nose bleed, the court heard.

His partner tried to get in between him and the defendant, who then started punching her.

Bower then went into their home and took two knives out of their kitchen drawers before he turned to the man and said "I know who you are".

Both victims fled the premises and into a nearby property.

Police found Bower holding two knives which were "dripping with blood".

He was Tasered by officers after he refused to respond to them but got up quickly forcing police to also use PAVA spray on him.

Bower was taken to the police station but found to be unfit to be interviewed and was later sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

A statement from the couple in the property Bower got into described how they were terrified as a result of what happened.

Bower, of no fixed address, appeared at court on Thursday (November 4) from Northside House, a secure mental health unit in Norwich, having previously admitted two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, and affray on January 26, 2020.

He had also admitted assault by beating, having a blade in public and two counts of criminal damage.

Benedict Peers represented Bower, who the court heard had an enduring psychotic illness.

Sentencing Bower to a hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act Judge Anthony Bate said it was necessary, for the protection of the public, to add a restriction order.

It means there are restrictions on Bower, including that his responsible clinician must get permission from the secretary of state for justice before he can be discharged.



