Man caught after stealing £156 worth of goods from sports store

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:13 AM December 31, 2021
The new Nike store at Riverside, Norwich.PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Jacob Bristow appeared in court after being charged with theft from the Nike Factory Store in Norwich's Riverside retail park. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A man has been fined after attempting to steal almost £160 worth of goods from a sports store in Norwich.

Jacob Bristow, 45, went into the Nike Factory Store at Norwich's Riverside retail park and picked up £156 worth of goods, including a grey hoodie and Nike trainers.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard he made his way to the front of the store where the manager "attempted to stop him by talking to him".

But Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said Bristow "ran from the store taking the items of clothing".

He left the shop at just before 3.20pm on December 30 but was arrested by police about half an hour later with the items still on him.

Bristow, of Maidstone Road, Norwich, admitted theft when he appeared at court on Thursday, December 31.

Dave Foulkes, mitigating, said he accepted his guilt and had taken the items, which were recovered, for his own use.

He said Bristow has had a problem with drink and drugs.

Bristow was fined £80, ordered to pay £50 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

