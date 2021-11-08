News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man charged with wounding 'couldn't be bothered' to leave cell for hearing

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:41 PM November 8, 2021
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Joshua Hoy could not be bothered to attend a court hearing at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man who has been charged with wounding with intent failed to appear at court after he "couldn't be bothered" to attend, a court has heard.

Joshua Hoy, 28, of Wood Street, near to St Stephen's Road in Norwich, has been charged with wounding with intent, having an article with a blade or point and possessing a controlled drug of class B on September 12 in Norwich.

He had been due to attend Norwich Crown Court on Monday (November 8) for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) but the defendant did not appear.

The court heard Hoy, who is on remand at Norwich Prison, "couldn't be bothered to attend".

Andrew Oliver, who represents Hoy, said his non-appearance was "disappointing" and "unfortunate" but asked the judge to adjourn the case.

The case was adjourned for the week commencing December 13.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
  2. 2 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
  3. 3 Ten Norfolk areas issued with flooding alerts
  1. 4 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
  2. 5 All you need to know as Covid booster rules set to change
  3. 6 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters
  4. 7 Father’s shock after death of son in fight near Norfolk pub
  5. 8 Big boots to fill: who's in frame for the Norwich City job?
  6. 9 City close in on new boss
  7. 10 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke celebrates at full time with Norwich City's Ben Gibson during the

Norfolk Live News | Video

The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Norwich Live News

Body of man found in river in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Colin Barnes faces jail if he does not clear his site at Podmore Lane in Scarning

'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon