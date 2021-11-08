Joshua Hoy could not be bothered to attend a court hearing at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man who has been charged with wounding with intent failed to appear at court after he "couldn't be bothered" to attend, a court has heard.

Joshua Hoy, 28, of Wood Street, near to St Stephen's Road in Norwich, has been charged with wounding with intent, having an article with a blade or point and possessing a controlled drug of class B on September 12 in Norwich.

He had been due to attend Norwich Crown Court on Monday (November 8) for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) but the defendant did not appear.

The court heard Hoy, who is on remand at Norwich Prison, "couldn't be bothered to attend".

Andrew Oliver, who represents Hoy, said his non-appearance was "disappointing" and "unfortunate" but asked the judge to adjourn the case.

The case was adjourned for the week commencing December 13.