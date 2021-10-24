Published: 9:22 AM October 24, 2021

Michael Maylen, 18, is due back in court next month accused of attempted murder following an attack in Norwich in June 2021. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A teenager accused of the attempted murder of a man who suffered serious head injuries in a Norwich assault is due back in court next month.

Officers were called to St Andrews Street just after 5pm on Sunday, June 13 to reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted by another man.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was initially said to be in a critical condition, although has since been released.

Enquiries led officers to arrest a man in Dereham Road, Norwich, shortly after midnight on Monday, June 14.

Michael Maylen, 18, of Music House Lane, Norwich, was charged with attempted murder and is due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on January 4 next year after having pleaded not guilty.

He was due to attend a pre-trial review at court last week but the case was adjourned for a further case management hearing on November 3.