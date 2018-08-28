Norwich man due in court after £200,000 worth of tobacco seized

Illegal tobacco seized by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk County Council. Archant

A man is due in court today after an estimated three quarters of a tonne of tobacco has been seized following a raid by police and trading standards officers in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After receiving intelligence about suspicious activities at a property on Notykin Street in the Clover Hill area of Norwich, officers executed a warrant at the address.

Inside police and Norfolk Trading Standards officers discovered a manufacturing set-up with an estimated 750 kg of tobacco, counterfeit plastic tobacco pouches and other equipment used in the production of illegal tobacco.

The potential evaded duty is estimated at around £200k.

A man, He Ping, 48, of Notykin Street, was found on the premises was arrested in connection with tobacco offences and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, December 19).

Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of the Norfolk County Council’s Communities Committee, said: “This is a great result for the Norfolk County Council Trading Standards team, and will severely disrupt the production of alleged illegal tobacco in Norfolk.

“I hope this raid will reinforce the message that we do not tolerate the sale of illegal tobacco in our county.

“The result today would not be possible without members of the public reporting their concerns to us so I would like to thank those who take the time to do so.”

Earlier this year, in September, more than 210,000 illegal cigarettes and a quantity of illegal hand rolling tobacco were seized in King’s Lynn.

The products were found in two businesses, and one vehicle and around £1,000 cash were also seized. The duty evaded on these products is approximately £74,000.

Inspections were carried out at four retail businesses, two residential properties and a number of vehicles by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards and officers from Norfolk Constabulary and Kings Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council.

The operation was carried out as a result of intelligence received from members of the public, businesses and Norfolk Constabulary.

You can provide information by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline (anonymously if you wish) on 03454 04 05 06 or online at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer or by calling 101.