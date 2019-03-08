Man, 22, was found drowned in lake

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 22-year-old man who was found in a lake.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ernestas Grigorenka, born November 7, 1996, from Paragon Place, in Norwich, died on August 25 2019.

He was found at Lynford Water Conservation Lake, in Ickburgh, on the A1065 Mildenhall to Fakenham Road.

Mr Grigorenka's body was identified by his brother Egidijus Grigorenka, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on August 25.

You may also want to watch:

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Carrow House, Norwich, on Thursday, September 26 by coroner Yvonne Blake.

Ms Blake said the student was born in Alytus, Lithuania.

The medical cause of death was reported as drowning.

A full inquest is due to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on December 20.