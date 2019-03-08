Search

Man, 22, was found drowned in lake

PUBLISHED: 10:26 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 26 September 2019

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 22-year-old man who was found in a lake.

Ernestas Grigorenka, born November 7, 1996, from Paragon Place, in Norwich, died on August 25 2019.

He was found at Lynford Water Conservation Lake, in Ickburgh, on the A1065 Mildenhall to Fakenham Road.

Mr Grigorenka's body was identified by his brother Egidijus Grigorenka, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on August 25.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Carrow House, Norwich, on Thursday, September 26 by coroner Yvonne Blake.

Ms Blake said the student was born in Alytus, Lithuania.

The medical cause of death was reported as drowning.

A full inquest is due to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on December 20.

