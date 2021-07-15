News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich man denies committing nine rapes

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:04 PM July 15, 2021   
Patrick Collins is to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court next year accused of a series of rapes. - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial accused of a series of rapes against a woman.

Patrick Collins, 55, has been charged with nine counts of rape against the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He has also been charged with  three counts of sexual assault on a female.

The offences are said to have happened in March 2020.

Collins, of Canterbury Place, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (July 15) when he entered not guilty pleas to all 12 offences.

A trial, expected to last three to four days, was set for April 19 next year by Recorder Simon Taylor QC.

A pre-trial review in the case is to be held on February 23 next year.

