Norwich man in court over possession of imitation firearm

A Norwich man has appeared in court over imitation firearms offences.

Daniel Sharpe, 32, is charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on October 23 last year.

Norwich Crown Court was told the charge relates to him allegedly being found in possession of a gas powered BB gun.

Appearing in court on Tuesday (August 30), Sharpe, of Lower Clarence Road in Norwich, pleaded not guilty.

He is set to stand trial in the week starting February 20 next year in a hearing expected to take up to four days.

Judge Anthony Bate granted him unconditional bail until the trial date.