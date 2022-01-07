News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man accused of dangerous driving after cyclist and bike end up on bonnet

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:34 PM January 7, 2022
Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mitch Woodbine pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial accused of dangerous driving after a cyclist and cycle ended up on his bonnet.

Mitch Woodbine, 23, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 7) charged with driving a vehicle dangerously.

It followed an incident on Colman Road, Norwich, when a cyclist and the bike ended up on the bonnet of Woodbine's Peugeot 206 car.

Woodbine, of St Paul’s Close, off Hawthorne Avenue, Hellesdon, pleaded not guilty to the charge, said to have happened on August 13 last year.

Following his plea a trial was set for February 24 this year at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

Norwich News

