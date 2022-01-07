Mitch Woodbine pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial accused of dangerous driving after a cyclist and cycle ended up on his bonnet.

Mitch Woodbine, 23, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 7) charged with driving a vehicle dangerously.

It followed an incident on Colman Road, Norwich, when a cyclist and the bike ended up on the bonnet of Woodbine's Peugeot 206 car.

Woodbine, of St Paul’s Close, off Hawthorne Avenue, Hellesdon, pleaded not guilty to the charge, said to have happened on August 13 last year.

Following his plea a trial was set for February 24 this year at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.