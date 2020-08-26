Man accused of banning partner from getting job or seeing family

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A man is accused of stopping his then partner from getting a job, having social media or seeing family and friends.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Barnes, 31, of Wheeler Road, Norwich, pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates on Wednesday to engaging in controlling coercive behaviour between January 1, 2016, to November 1 last year.

The charge he faces includes allegations that he checked her phone, refused to allow her to get a job or have social media and stopped her seeing family and friends.

Barnes also denied a charge of harassment between April 30 and May 19 this year. It alleges he sent numerous texts and made calls to the woman trying to persuade her to resume the relationship.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, said the case would have to be sent to the Norwich Crown Court. Chairman Adrian Greenwood granted Barnes conditional bail and said his next hearing would be at the crown court on September 23.