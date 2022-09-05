News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trial date set for £3.5m whiskey theft

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:38 PM September 5, 2022
James Barr appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having been charged over a £3.5m whiskey theft

James Barr at a previous hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man could stand trial next year accused of the theft of £3.5m worth of whiskey in Norfolk.

James Barr, 34, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with theft by employee between July 21 and November 30, 2019.

It is said that Barr stole Jack Daniels whiskey to the value of approximately £3.5m belonging to Richard Johnston Ltd, a warehouse company based at Snetterton.

Barr, of St James Close, Norwich, has also been accused of concealing/disguising/converting/transferring or removing criminal property, namely £206,315, between July 27, 2019, and August 5, 2020.

The defendant appeared at court on Monday (September 5) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

But no pleas were taken and the case was adjourned so Barr, who was not represented, could get legal representation.

Judge Alice Robinson pencilled in a potential trial date of July 17 next year.

