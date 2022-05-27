A Norwich Crown Court jury has found Patrick Collins not guilty of nine counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against a woman - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman has been cleared.

Patrick Collins, 56, formerly of Canterbury Place, Norwich had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied nine counts of rape and three counts of assault by penetration.

The offences were said to have been committed against the same woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, over the weekend of Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, 2020.

On Friday (May 27) the jury of seven men and five women unanimously found the defendant not guilty of all 12 offences after almost three and a half hours of deliberations.

Collins broke down in tears in the dock after being acquitted of all offences.

The defendant was however given seven days imprisonment by Judge Anthony Bate after he admitted a bail act offence.

Collins was not present for the first day of the trial, on Monday, May 27, and was later remanded in custody after he was apprehended by police.

The defendant chose not to evidence during the trial.

Jurors were told by defence barrister Matthew McNiff that Collins had "elected his right to not call or give any evidence" in the case.

In his closing address Mr McNiff told jurors that the complainant in the case had "rewritten history".

He said that people told lies, although it was not always obvious why people did so.

Mr McNiff said jurors had to determine whether the complainant had been "truthful" and was "reliable" with the prosecution having to "make you sure" of Collins's guilt.

He said it was right that Mr Collins did not have to give evidence "and hasn't" and that "he doesn't have to call evidence and he hasn't".

The trial had heard from Stephen Spence, prosecuting, that the rapes and sex assaults were "quite forceful" and "violent" during which the defendant ignored the victim's wishes and "carried on with what he wanted".

But by their verdicts in finding Collins not guilty of all offences, jurors rejected the prosecution's claims about the events.