Man in 40s cleared of raping woman while she slept

A man accused of raping and assaulting a woman while she slept has been cleared of all charges.

Dax White, of Bishop Bridge House in Norwich, was put on trial at Norwich Crown Court after a woman found footage on her phone appearing to show her sexual assault.

Mr White, 45, was charged with a series of offences, including rape and assault by penetration, relating to an incident on January 30.

He was also accused of further offences against the woman, who can not be named for legal reasons, including assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

These offences were said to have occurred between November 20, 2021 and February 1, this year.

A jury of six men and six women, heard evidence for more than a week, after the case opened on Monday, August 8.

But they took less than four hours to return a verdict of not guilty on all charges.



