News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man in 40s cleared of raping woman while she slept

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 2:58 PM August 17, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man accused of raping and assaulting a woman while she slept has been cleared of all charges.

Dax White, of Bishop Bridge House in Norwich, was put on trial at Norwich Crown Court after a woman found footage on her phone appearing to show her sexual assault.

Mr White, 45, was charged with a series of offences, including rape and assault by penetration, relating to an incident on January 30.

He was also accused of further offences against the woman, who can not be named for legal reasons, including assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

These offences were said to have occurred between November 20, 2021 and February 1, this year.

A jury of six men and six women, heard evidence for more than a week, after the case opened on Monday, August 8.

But they took less than four hours to return a verdict of not guilty on all charges.


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Burnham Market is rated one of the country's top villages to live in

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A virtually naked man fell asleep on top of a car in Cromer

Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_04_heathfire_salthouse_aug22

Norfolk Live News

Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunde

Norfolk Weather

This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon