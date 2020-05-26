Man admits two city burglaries and carrying razor blade during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 12:04 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 26 May 2020
A man has admitted breaking into two city homes - including one incident while the country was in the midst of lockdown.
Appearing in Norwich Crown Court via video link, Christopher Stevenson, 26, admitted to carrying out two burglaries a month apart, including one weeks into the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
On Monday, March 23, the day prime minister Boris Johnson announced the measures, Stevenson, currently of HMP Norwich, entered a home on King Street, Norwich and made off with keys, a bank card and an iPad, the court heard.
Then on Wednesday, April 22, Stevenson entered a home on St Faith’s Lane, also Norwich - though it was not specified whether he took any items from the property.
On the same day, he was found to be carrying a razor blade on Gentleman’s Walk in the city.
Representing himself, Stevenson pleaded guilty to all three charges.
He will be sentenced on Tuesday, June 9.
