Norwich man to appear in court next year charged with murder

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:27 PM December 22, 2020   
Christopher Allbury-Burridge. PIC: Northamptonshire Police.

A man from Norwich will appear in court in the new year charged with murder.

Rakeem Leandre, 25, from Brewers Court in Norwich, has been charged with the murder of 33-year-old Christopher Allbury-Burridge.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Allbury-Burridge was found dead at his home in Raeburn Road, Northampton, shortly after 2.10am on Friday, December 11.

Leandre was arrested in Norwich on Friday (December 18) as part of the investigation and appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (December 21).

The defendant appeared at Northampton Crown Court later on Monday where he joined three others who have also been charged with murder, namely Jordan Parker,  24, from Walthamstow, Joel Cyrus, 25, from Leyton and Calum Farquhar, 23, from Leyton.

All four defendants will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 5 next year for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Another man, 22, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, in connection with the murder.


