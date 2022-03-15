News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich man could stand trial over Norwich arson

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:29 PM March 15, 2022
Updated: 3:13 PM March 15, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court

Charlie Lawes has had an arson case sent from Norwich Magistrates Court to Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A man accused of arson could stand trial later this year.

Charlie Lawes, 19, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

It follows an incident in Norwich between July 10 and 12 last year when the front door of a property in Manby Road, Heartsease was damaged by fire.

Lawes, of Lavengro Road, Norwich, has also been charged with attempted arson on or about August 4 last year, involving damage to a Vauxhall Zafira.

He also faces charges of harassment without violence between August 1 and August 12 last year and another offence of sending an offensive message, also on August 4 last year.

The case was listed at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (March 15) with the matter being formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on April 12 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Lawes, who was represented by Michael Cole, was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing.

