Norwich man charged after service station break-ins

PUBLISHED: 18:05 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 26 May 2020

Darsham Service Station on the A12 was broken into. Picture: Google

Darsham Service Station on the A12 was broken into. Picture: Google

Archant

A second man has been charged in connection with two service station burglaries.

Burglars forced entry to Darsham Service Station on the A12 in Suffolk, where they stole a large amount of cigarettes, on Monday May 4.

The following day, burglars broke into the Jet Service station on Station Road in Framlingham, where the also stole a large amount of cigarettes.

Peter Hallam, 45, of Shipfield, Norwich, is the second man to be charged with two counts of burglary.

Kieron Watkins, 32, of no fixed abode, had previously been charged in connection with the two burglaries.

He pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday May, 11 and was remanded into custody, pending his sentencing date.

Following an appearance at Norwich Magistrates’ Court, Hallam has also been remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday June, 22.

