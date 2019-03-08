Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich man due to appear in court to face offensive weapon charge

PUBLISHED: 15:11 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 01 April 2019

Jamie Proctor, 18, of Glenmore Gardens, Norwich, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Photo: Adrian Judd.

Jamie Proctor, 18, of Glenmore Gardens, Norwich, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Photo: Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A Norwich man is due to appear in court after having been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Jamie Proctor, 18, of Glenmore Gardens, Norwich, was arrested after a vehicle was stopped in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, at about 1.20am on March 29.

Officers had received reports that a car seen in the area was possibly being used for drug offences.

The vehicle was stopped with assistance from the firearms unit and the roads policing unit.

A 44-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving without insurance and possession of class A drugs.

An 18-year-old man from Norwich was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Both were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough for questioning.

Proctor has since been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court at 10am on May 1.

A 44-year-old woman from Peterborough has been handed a conditional caution for possession of class A drugs.

There will be no further action on the other two matters.

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed due to crash involving ambulance and car

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

QPR sack Steve McClaren ahead of Canaries clash

Steve McClaren has reportedly been sacked ahead of QPR's game against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

People hurt after bus leaves road to avoid hitting mobility scooter

A bus had to take action to avoid hiting a mobility scooter. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists