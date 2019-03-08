Norwich man due to appear in court to face offensive weapon charge

Jamie Proctor, 18, of Glenmore Gardens, Norwich, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Photo: Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A Norwich man is due to appear in court after having been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Jamie Proctor, 18, of Glenmore Gardens, Norwich, was arrested after a vehicle was stopped in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, at about 1.20am on March 29.

Officers had received reports that a car seen in the area was possibly being used for drug offences.

The vehicle was stopped with assistance from the firearms unit and the roads policing unit.

A 44-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving without insurance and possession of class A drugs.

An 18-year-old man from Norwich was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Both were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough for questioning.

Proctor has since been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court at 10am on May 1.

A 44-year-old woman from Peterborough has been handed a conditional caution for possession of class A drugs.

There will be no further action on the other two matters.