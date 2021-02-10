Man charged with Norfolk post office robberies

Published: 12:00 PM February 10, 2021

A man has been charged with a series of offences following attempted and armed robberies in Norfolk.

Lewis Orford, 30, of Townhouse Road, Norwich, is accused of attempted robbery and robbery, relating to incidents at Costessey Post Office in West End and Victoria Stores, in Church Plain, Mattishall, respectively on Tuesday, January 26.

Orford, who was arrested on Saturday (February 6), was also charged with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm and a second count of attempted robbery after targeting a woman in the post office.

Orford appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court via video link on Monday morning (February 8) and was released on conditional bail.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court again on Monday, March 8.

Two other people, a woman in her 40s and man in his 20s, arrested in connection with the incidents remain on police bail.