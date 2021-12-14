Man broke harassment order to send woman online messages
A Norwich man has admitted breaching a restraining order by sending a series of online messages.
Mitchell Busby, 24, of Throckmorton Yard in Norwich, pleaded guilty to contacting the woman in June and July this year when he was still subject to a court order not to contact or visit her home address.
Norwich Magistrates' Court heard the woman had been left anxious and distressed by the unwelcome messages, which included texts, long messages on Whatsapp and comments on the online platform Twitch.
It included a text message apologising and asking whether she had reported his communications to police.
Damien Moore, defending, said none of the messages had been “derogatory, threatening or abusive”.
He said Busby has issues with autism but accepted he should not have made contact with the woman.
Magistrates fined him £80 and imposed a new six month restraining order.
