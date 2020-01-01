Search

Man stayed in pub to sober up for driving - but failed

PUBLISHED: 13:11 01 January 2020

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who had a drink after work and thought he had left it long enough to drive safely home has been banned from driving after failing a breath test.

It was just coming up to 2am on December 21 when Cameron Reeve, 25, was spotted by police in a BMW car, driving erratically on Chapel Field Road in Norwich.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said he failed a roadside breath test and provided an evidential reading of 47mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Reeve, of Silver Road, Norwich, admitted drink-driving when he appeared before Norwich Magistrates on Tuesday (December 31).

Alistair Taunton, mitigating, said he had not set out to drink and drive but had gone to the pub after work.

Mr Taunton said because of "difficulties" he had in relation to his private life and his work life he had a couple more drinks.

Mr Taunton said while he knew it was foolish, he stayed in the pub until he thought it would be okay to drive.

Reeve was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

He was also fined £240, offered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

