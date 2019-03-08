Search

Man headbutted police officer while being taken to hospital for treatment

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 13 November 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A diabetic who was on his way for hospital treatment has been fined after assaulting a police officer.

Craig Watson, 38, of Sprowston Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 12 where he admitted assaulting an emergency worker on October 7.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said police officers were called to his home at 1am where he had smashed up his room and had been calling erratically to a woman outside.

Paramedics had also been called for Watson's well-being.

Watson had diabetes and was meant to self-inject but had not been doing that which could have led him to feeling confused, according to Ryan Creek, who was representing Watson.

The court heard how paramedics put Watson in a caged vehicle, alongside a police officer, to take him to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital due to his deteriorating condition.

Ms Khan said Watson told the police officer he could either kiss him or bite him.

The defendant ended up hitting the officer on the chin with his head but did not cause any major injury.

Mr Creek said: "He became confused. He was taken to the floor. He believed the police were being quite aggressive with him.

"He didn't deliberately headbutt the police officer. He was thrashing about and his head may have connected with the chin.

"He is quite remorseful. He said it was a bad day. This is an unfortunate incident."

The court heard how Watson ended up shouting at the woman outside his home after receiving comments from other people in the local area.

On the day of the incident he had drunk alcohol and smoked cannabis, according to Mr Creek.

Watson was fined £132 by chairman of the bench Jocelyn Abel.

