Norwich man arrested in raids against 'international human trafficking ring'

Police have raided a home in Norwich in an operation against an international human trafficking ring. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A 28-year-old man has been arrested suspected of being part of an international human trafficking ring as police swooped on a home in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five warrants were executed across the country early on Tuesday morning, including a house in Norwich.

It was part of an operation led by South Yorkshire Police, as part of a joint operation with the Romanian authorities.

Police in Romania conducted simultaneous activity as properties were raided in Norfolk, Staffordshire, London and Northumbria in a bid to identify victims of human trafficking.

The teams were also supported by local police, the National Crime Agency, and specialist operations units from the north and east of the country.

At an address in Ilford, Essex, two women aged 23 and 36, and three men, two aged 30 and one age 34, were arrested. A 33-year-old man was arrested at a property in Newcastle.

Two men, aged 38 and 19, were arrested from a house in Stoke-on-Trent and a 28 year-old man from a house in the Norwich.

All have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and money laundering and have been taken to police stations in the area where they were arrested for questioning

A total of eight women, aged between 18 and 30, were identified as being potential victims of trafficking. They have been taken to a place of safety where they will be spoken to and provided with immediate care and support.

Similar activity took place in Romania while the UK warrants were being executed, resulting in the arrest of a 37-year-old man.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Inspector Claire Mayfield, leading the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: "Protecting the most vulnerable people in our society, including those who have been brought into the country for the sole purpose of exploitation, and identifying offenders involved in this serious crime type, is our absolute priority.

"With the support of our colleagues at the other assisting forces, specialist policing resources and the authorities in Romania, we have been able to significantly disrupt a suspected organised crime group and identify potential offenders.

"A key part of today was also about identifying potential victims of trafficking and providing immediate safeguarding.

"The people we identified today were taken to places of safety where they were offered immediate, practical support.

"As the investigation progresses, they will be spoken to and offered the relevant long-term support."

The operation was also supported by the Insurance Fraud Bureau, Europol AP Phoenix, the Romanian Embassy and the Romanian Police and Prosecutors.

The Romanian Ambassador in the UK, Dan Mihalache, said: "This is the second time during only the last week, when the British police and the Romanian Police have joined efforts to dismantle a suspected organised crime group believed to be exploiting young women.

"I praise the work of the Romanian police and South Yorkshire Police, who have proved today that together we can be more powerful and we can make our communities safer.

"It is a new example of our zero tolerance crime policy embraced by both states and I assure the Romanian community in the UK that we will not curb efforts for a safer environment for all.

"The bilateral police cooperation will continue at high pace and the commitment of both parties is much appreciated."

Anyone with concerns should call either 101, 999 in an emergency or speak to the 24/7 Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700.