Norwich man admits being involved in cocaine supply

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man arrested as part of a police crackdown on county lines drugs dealing admitted being involved in the supply of cocaine.

Simon Payen De La Garanderie, 37, was arrested as part of Operation Gravity, which was launched last year to target drug dealing and drug-related violence in Norfolk. Payen De La Garanderie of Copenhagen Way, Norwich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between March 11 to March 14, last year.,

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court said the plea was acceptable and said the defendant was involved in drugs supply for a short period of time.

John Morgans, for Payen De La Garanderie asked for a pre-sentence report and said the defendant had recently turned his life around.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence until July 5 for reports.