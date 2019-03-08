Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich man admits being involved in cocaine supply

PUBLISHED: 11:55 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 24 May 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man arrested as part of a police crackdown on county lines drugs dealing admitted being involved in the supply of cocaine.

Simon Payen De La Garanderie, 37, was arrested as part of Operation Gravity, which was launched last year to target drug dealing and drug-related violence in Norfolk. Payen De La Garanderie of Copenhagen Way, Norwich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between March 11 to March 14, last year.,

You may also want to watch:

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court said the plea was acceptable and said the defendant was involved in drugs supply for a short period of time.

John Morgans, for Payen De La Garanderie asked for a pre-sentence report and said the defendant had recently turned his life around.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence until July 5 for reports.

Most Read

One of the oldest houses in East Anglia goes up for sale for £7.75 million

Monks Hall estate near Diss which is for sale. Pic: Clarke & Simpson.

Former Norwich City player ‘bottled’ on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk awards name county’s favourite restaurant

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The football law changes Norwich City fans need to be aware of for next season

Attacking players are no longer allowed to disrupt defensive walls of three or more men, thanks to IFAB law changes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; ARCHANT

Norwich radio station launches new breakfast show and presenting team

Future Radio's new presenting team. From left, Jamie Debenham, Rammer and Sam Day. Photo: Shellie Wall Photography

Police search for driver after flying chainsaw sets car on fire

The two chainsaws that fell from the back of a pick-up truck on the A11 near Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Former Norwich City player ‘bottled’ on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Finding the last piece of the puzzle to make sub 20-minute 5K breakthrough

Mark Armstrong needs to up his preparation for the Lord Mayor's 5K in July. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists