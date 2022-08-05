News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man appears in court on drugs and child exploitation charges

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:59 AM August 5, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court was closed on Monday, April 4 after a fire over the weekend.

Saul Simpson has appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with drugs offences - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A Norwich man has appeared in court in connection with drugs and child exploitation offences.

Saul Simpson, 51, of Eagle Walk, Norwich, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a quantity of cocaine in Norwich on December 10 last year.

Simpson also faces two charges of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person, namely two children under the age of 18, with a view to them being exploited on June 9 this year and between December 8 and 10 last year.

In addition Simpson is charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin in Norwich on December 9 last year.

Simpson appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (August 5) but gave no indication as to his pleas.

The matter was sent to Norwich Crown Court on September 2.

Simpson, who was represented by Gavin Cowe, was granted conditional bail.

