Driver charged with death of pedestrian in Norwich crash in 2018

PUBLISHED: 12:13 21 October 2020

A motorist has appeared in court in connection with the death of a pensioner more than a month after a crash in Duke Street, Norwich, in 2018. Picture: Google Maps.

A motorist has appeared in court in connection with the death of a pensioner more than a month after a crash in Norwich.

Andrew Critten, 37, was driving a Mercedes Vito vehicle on Duke Street, Norwich on June 20, 2018 when the vehicle was involved in a collision with 77-year-old pedestrian Richard Broughton, who suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Mr Broughton later died on July 26, 2018.

Critten, of Heath Close, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 21 charged with causing death by careless driving.

He entered a not guilty plea.

Magistrates sent the case to Norwich Crown Court.

Critten will next appear at the crown court on November 18.

He was granted bail until the next hearing.

