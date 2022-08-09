Jamal Hunter appeared in court after being ejected from Popworld nightclub in Norrwich - Credit: Archant

A man who was ejected from a Norwich nightclub was sprayed with Pava spray by police after refusing to leave the area.

Jamal Hunter, 31, had been thrown out of Popworld on Prince of Wales Road at about 2.40am on Saturday, July 9.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Hunter, of Goodman Square, Norwich, was unwilling to speak to police officers or provide his details and he was given a 'direction to leave' order.

Colette Harper, prosecuting, said Hunter, who was swearing and being aggressive, was unwilling to comply with the order and started "lashing out" when officers tried to arrest him.

She said Pava spray was used on him before he was arrested.

Hunter, who represented himself, appeared in court on Tuesday (August 9) when he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He said he was "really sorry for my behaviour that night".

Hunter added: "There was no excuse or reason for my behaviour."

He was given a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.