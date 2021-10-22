Published: 1:14 PM October 22, 2021

Lee Green has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting drugs offences. - Credit: Judd

A Norwich man involved in supplying class A drugs to his family and friends was caught after another man jumped out of his window.

Lee Green, 49, was being spoken to by police at his home in Armes Street, Norwich, as another man jumped from the window and took off.

Norwich Crown Court heard the man was caught by police and found to have cash and two mobile phones.

Police became suspicious and Green’s property was subsequently searched on April 8 last year and was found by police to have a small amount of cannabis, namely four plants, and two phones.

Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, said as far as the phones were concerned they were found to contain messages to family, including his brother, and a small number of friends.

Mr O'Donnell said Lee had access to two drug dealers and was asked by others to ask them whether they could supply drugs.

The court heard the messages to Green related to him asking for drugs from two drug dealers he knew.

The messages related to requests for cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Green, from Armes Street, Norwich, has 50 convictions for 144 previous offences.

He appeared at court for sentence having admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and one of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

He also admitted production and possession of drugs, in relation to the cannabis plants found.

Sentencing Green to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months Judge Maureen Bacon said: “You don’t regard yourself as a drug dealer or a Mr Big but don’t kid yourself - you’ve been involved in the supply of class A drugs and that’s very serious indeed”.

Green was also ordered to undergo 150 hours of unpaid work.

Michael Clare, for Green, said the defendant had told him “I’m not a dealer”.

But he did accept that he had been involved in the process in asking the two people he knew were involved to provide drugs and had since entered guilty pleas to the offences.