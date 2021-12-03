Mark Adams admitted sexual offences when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man is to be sentenced next month after admitting two offences of sexual assault.

Mark Adams, 40, of Ives Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (December 3) charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He admitted both offences, which happened between August 2019 and January 2020, as well as two counts of making indecent photographs of a child and another of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Judge Alice Robinson adjourned sentence until January 27.

Dan Taylor appeared for the prosecution in court on Friday while Andrew Oliver represented Adams in court at the plea hearing.



