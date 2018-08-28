Search

Norwich man admits possessing extreme pornographic image

PUBLISHED: 11:15 20 December 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

A Norwich man is to be sentenced after he admitted possessing an extreme pornographic image and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Michael Yaxley, 56, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court having been charged with possessing an extreme pornographic image on March 25, 2017.

He was also charged with three counts of being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in that he deleted his internet history on November 8, 2016, he used cloud storage on a computer between October 24, 2016 and October 16, 2017.

He was also charged with using live streaming to prevent his history being kept between April 9, 2017 and April 26, 2018.

Yaxley, of Girlings Lane, Norwich, admitted all four offences when he appeared in court on Thursday (December 20).

District Judge Nicholas Watson said “given the history” Yaxley would have to be dealt with in the crown court as his powers were “insufficient”.

Sentencing was adjourned to a date to be fixed at Norwich Crown Court.

District judge Watson ordered a pre-sentence report be carried out to assist the higher court.

He said: “The Crown Court will want that information to tell them about the dangers you present by your offending.”

He was granted bail until the next hearing at the crown court which will be at a date to be fixed.

