Man pleads guilty to Norwich kidnap and theft
- Credit: Archant
A man has admitted kidnap and theft following an incident at a Norwich nightclub.
Daniel Cook, 23, of Riverside Close, Hellesdon, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (January 6) when he pleaded guilty to the offences.
They relate to an incident at the Sugar and Spice club on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich on October 4 2018.
A co-defendant in the case, Liam O'Reilly, 28, of Angus Mackay Court, off Drayton High Road, Norwich, has denied kidnap and robbery and is due to stand trial on July 4.
Recorder John Hardy QC adjourned Cook's case for a pre-sentence report and said sentencing would take place at a later date.
He said these were "very serious matters" and "should not be disabused of the fact a custodial sentence was likely.
Cook was granted conditional bail until he was sentenced.
A further mention in the case of O'Reilly will be held on Monday, January 10.