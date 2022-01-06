News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man pleads guilty to Norwich kidnap and theft

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:56 AM January 6, 2022
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Daniel Cook has pleaded guilty to kidnap and theft following an incident at Sugar and Spice in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted kidnap and theft following an incident at a Norwich nightclub.

Daniel Cook, 23, of Riverside Close, Hellesdon, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (January 6) when he pleaded guilty to the offences.

They relate to an incident at the Sugar and Spice club on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich on October 4 2018.

A co-defendant in the case, Liam O'Reilly, 28, of Angus Mackay Court, off Drayton High Road, Norwich, has denied kidnap and robbery and is due to stand trial on July 4.

Recorder John Hardy QC adjourned Cook's case for a pre-sentence report and said sentencing would take place at a later date.

He said these were "very serious matters" and "should not be disabused of the fact a custodial sentence was likely.

Cook was granted conditional bail until he was sentenced.

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m
  2. 2 'Under siege' - Drivers dodging Blickling Estate parking fees spark anger
  3. 3 Norfolk’s NHS has declared a ‘critical incident’ - what does it mean for you?
  1. 4 'Stressful time' for harbourmaster as spring tide hits coast
  2. 5 Man assaulted amid ongoing Sea Palling sex club row
  3. 6 Man robbed of cash, phone and passport after being forced behind trees
  4. 7 Family find cat abandoned in kitchen cupboard after moving into new home
  5. 8 Hospital takes 'extreme measures' to squeeze extra patients into full wards
  6. 9 Interactive map reveals Norfolk places with highest Covid vaccination rates
  7. 10 Motorists beware! Do you know the 7 big changes to driving laws in 2022?

A further mention in the case of O'Reilly will be held on Monday, January 10.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People out and about shopping in Norwich with and without masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Jacqueline Maw - known as Jacki, from Sheringham,

Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Teddy Bear Express running on the Bure Valley Railway pulls into Aylsham from Wroxham. Pictured

Teddy Bear Express coming to Norfolk and kids go free

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon