A man will be sentenced later this month after having admitted distributing indecent images of children.

Peter Sanpher, 74, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having been charged with distributing indecent photographs of children, namely category B and C images.

Sanpher, of Stylman Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Friday (August 5) when he pleaded guilty to both matters which were committed in Sheringham on June 11, 2020.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentence on August 15 in order to tie up with other distribution of images offences which the defendant has already admitted.

The defendant was represented in court by Gavin Cowe.