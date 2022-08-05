News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
City man to be sentenced after guilty pleas to child images offences

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:58 AM August 5, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court

Peter Sanpher appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court where he admitted indecent images offences - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man will be sentenced later this month after having admitted distributing indecent images of children.

Peter Sanpher, 74, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having been charged with distributing indecent photographs of children, namely category B and C images.

Sanpher, of Stylman Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Friday (August 5) when he pleaded guilty to both matters which were committed in Sheringham on June 11, 2020.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentence on August 15 in order to tie up with other distribution of images offences which the defendant has already admitted.

The defendant was represented in court by Gavin Cowe.

