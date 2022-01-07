Drink driver James Black led police on a 100mph pursuit along Chapelfield Road in Norwich in May last year. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A drink driver led police on a 100mph chase through Norwich, a court has heard.

James Black, 28, was spotted by officers speeding in a Toyota MR2 on Chapelfield Road, in the city.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that Black appeared to be driving at over 30mph at the time, but did not stop.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said police embarked on a pursuit.

The court heard there were "a number of pedestrians" and other traffic about at the time of the incident, at about 9.30pm on May 25 last year.

She said police were driving at 85mph but that Black was pulling away from them along the inner ring road.

The court heard the defendant went through red traffic lights and hit speeds of 100mph during the pursuit which went onto Queens Road and Hall Road.

Police were driving at 80mph but were still unable to catch the defendant, who also went through another set of red lights.

Black then went the wrong way round the roundabout near the B&Q store on Hall Road.

A decision was made by police to abandon the pursuit. But they later caught up with and arrested Black.

He was breath tested by officers and found to have 57mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Black, of Penn Grove, Norwich, appeared at court on Friday (January 7) when he admitted dangerous driving and drink driving.

The prosecution said the matter should be sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing as magistrates' powers were insufficient in this case.

Ralph Gilliam, mitigating, agreed but asked that a pre-sentence report be carried out before Black was dealt with.

Magistrates said the offences were “indescribable” and sent the matter to the crown court for sentence at a date to be fixed.

Black, who also admitted an offence of failing to stop when required to by police, was given an interim driving ban, meaning he cannot drive ahead of his next court appearance.