Norwich man pleads guilty to class A drugs offences

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:06 AM November 3, 2022
Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

Calvin Garwe has appeared at Norwich Crown Court where he admitted class A drugs offences

A Norwich man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Calvin Garwe, 22, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been jointly charged with conspiracy to supply controlled drugs of class A between December 1 2021 and June 18 2022.

Garwe, of The Ridings, off Newmarket Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply diamorphine and cocaine when he appeared at court on Thursday (November 3).

Judge Andrew Shaw told Garwe he had entered acceptable pleas and that he would be sentenced after the trial of co-conspirators due to be held on July 10 next year.

Garwe was remanded in custody.

Duncan O'Donnell appeared for the prosecution and John Morgans for Garwe.

