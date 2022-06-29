News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich man admits child sex offences

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:01 PM June 29, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Jordan Blanchflower is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting child sex offences - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man has admitted sexual offences against two children.

Jordan Blanchflower, 23, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (June 29) having been charged with three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Blanchflower, of Martineau Lane, Norwich, entered guilty pleas to the charges committed against two child victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between 2018 and 2020.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentencing until August 31 to allow a pre-sentence report to be carried out but warned that "all options" were open.

Simon Spence represented the prosecution and Jonathan Goodman appeared on behalf of Blanchflower.

