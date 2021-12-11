Norwich man to be sentenced after he admitted assaults on woman and man
Published: 10:20 AM December 11, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A Norwich man has been warned "all options" are open to the court after he admitted assaulting a man and a woman.
Jake Harvey, 38, of Mariners Lane, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court when he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman on October 3 this year.
He also admitted damaging property, namely a mobile phone belonging to the same woman, and assault by beating of another man on the same date.
Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until February 2 next year but warned Harvey that "all options" would be open to the sentencing judge.
Tessa Shroff appeared for the prosecution at plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (December 9).
Andrew Oliver represented Harvey in court.
