News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norwich man to be sentenced after he admitted assaults on woman and man

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:20 AM December 11, 2021
Norwich Crown Court.

Jake Harvey, 38, is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted assaults against a woman and a man. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man has been warned "all options" are open to the court after he admitted assaulting a man and a woman.

Jake Harvey, 38, of Mariners Lane, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court when he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman on October 3 this year.

He also admitted damaging property, namely a mobile phone belonging to the same woman, and assault by beating of another man on the same date.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until February 2 next year but warned Harvey that "all options" would be open to the sentencing judge.

Tessa Shroff appeared for the prosecution at plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (December 9).

Andrew Oliver represented Harvey in court.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stolen dogs found during police raid at cannabis farm
  2. 2 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  3. 3 Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases
  1. 4 North Norfolk restaurant named among best in world
  2. 5 WATCH: Staggering drone footage of huge north Norfolk cliff slide
  3. 6 Man posed as policeman to stop motorists
  4. 7 'I want to move' - Man left terrified after huge Norfolk cliff slide
  5. 8 Law student takes landlord to court over terrible state of room - and wins
  6. 9 Revealed: Norfolk employers who did not pay staff minimum wage
  7. 10 Seven arrested after two kilos of cocaine seized in Norfolk
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cliff fall threw tonnes of sand and soil onto the beach at Mundesley in north Norfolk. 

Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C), Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (L) and Chief Scien

Coronavirus

Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital sign. Picture: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

Norfolk Live News

Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Lawrence Green, formerly of Brandon, was jailed for five years at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Pensioner jailed for five years for child sex assaults

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon