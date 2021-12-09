Jake Harvey is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court next year after admitting assaulting a woman and a man. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man has been warned "all options" are open to the court after he admitted assaulting a man and a woman.

Jake Harvey, 38, of Mariners Lane, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (December 9) when he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman on October 3 this year.

He also admitted damaging property, namely a mobile phone belonging to the same woman, and assault by beating of another man on the same date.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until February 2 next year so that a pre-sentence report and victim impact statement can be prepared,

But Judge Bate warned Harvey that "all options" would be open to the sentencing judge.

Tessa Shroff appeared for the prosecution and Andrew Oliver appeared for Harvey.