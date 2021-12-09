News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norwich man to be sentenced after admitting attacking woman and man

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:53 PM December 9, 2021
Norwich Crown Court.

Jake Harvey is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court next year after admitting assaulting a woman and a man. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man has been warned "all options" are open to the court after he admitted assaulting a man and a woman.

Jake Harvey, 38, of Mariners Lane, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (December 9) when he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman on October 3 this year.

He also admitted damaging property, namely a mobile phone belonging to the same woman, and assault by beating of another man on the same date.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until February 2 next year so that a pre-sentence report and victim impact statement can be prepared,

But Judge Bate warned Harvey that "all options" would be open to the sentencing judge.

Tessa Shroff appeared for the prosecution and Andrew Oliver appeared for Harvey.

Most Read

  1. 1 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
  2. 2 Woman to stand trial accused of causing death by careless driving
  3. 3 Action taken against cold callers who left homeowner 'freaked out'
  1. 4 Pensioner jailed for five years for child sex assaults
  2. 5 Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as Covid 'Plan B' confirmed
  3. 6 Virus expert says Omicron is 'unstoppable' and backs 'Plan B' rules
  4. 7 Norfolk man arranged sexual exploitation of teen victim
  5. 8 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
  6. 9 Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days
  7. 10 Police called after illegally parked delivery driver blocks bus routes
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

view from behind of young soccer fan man watching European football game on big screen television at

Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The A47 at Terrington St John. 

Delays expected with A47 to close in both directions for 15 miles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have moved onto the car park of a former Lidl store in Norwich .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A flood alert covering Potter Heigham, Wroxham, and Horning in Norfolk

Flood alert on the Broads due to high water levels

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon