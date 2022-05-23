Patrick Collins has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of rape and assault by penetration - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man has gone on trial accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

Patrick Collins, 56, formerly of Canterbury Place, Norwich has gone on trial at the city's crown court accused of nine counts of rape and three counts of assault by penetration.

The offences are said to have been committed against the same woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Stephen Spence, opening the prosecution case on Monday (May 23) said both Collins and the complainant were "drinkers" with the offences happening over the weekend of Friday, March 13 2020 to Sunday, March 15 2020.

Mr Spence said "during large parts of it" Collins was drunk but told the jury this was no defence to what happened.

He said the rapes and sex assaults were "quite forceful" and "violent" during which Collins ignored the victim's wishes and "carried on with what he wanted".

Mr Spence said he pushed the victim to the floor and raped her on May 13 2020 and did so on another two occasions later that day.

He told the jury of seven men and five women there were two further allegations of rape the following day, May 14 2020, before at least four further rapes on Sunday, May 15 2020.

Collins also stands accused of three offences of assault by penetration on Sunday, May 15 2020.

The court was told the defendant assaulted the victim with a vase and a cherry tomato.

Mr Spence said these acts were carried out possibly to "humiliate" the victim.

He told the jury it was for the prosecution to "prove the defendant's guilt" so that they are sure he was guilty.

Mr Spence said it was a high standard for the jury but not an impossible standard for them to find.

Collins denies all 12 offences although was not present in the dock on Monday (May 23).

Matthew McNiff, defending, appeared in court on behalf of Collins.

The trial continues.