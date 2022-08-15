Rape accused insists woman was conscious and awake

Dax White has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied rape and a number of other offences - Credit: Archant

A man accused of raping an unconscious woman insists she was awake and had only been pretending to be asleep, a court has heard.

Dax White, 45, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of a series of offences, including rape and assault by penetration, on January 30 this year.

The court has heard the complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been unconscious at the time and only discovered the offences had occurred in February after finding footage on her mobile phone.

Giving evidence on Monday (August 15) White, who is represented by Isobel Ascherson, told the jury of six men and six women that the complainant had been "pretending to be asleep".

He said she was in fact "awake and conscious" throughout the incident.

But in cross examination, Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, put it to White that the complainant, who the court has heard had taken Valium, pregabalin, alcohol and methadone, was "clearly unconscious" when he raped her. White replied: "No".

Mr O'Donnell added the complainant was also "clearly unconscious" when he sexually assaulted her. Again, White replied: "No".

Mr O'Donnell asked whether White was insisting that the complainant was awake and conscious throughout. White, of Bishop Bridge House in the Gas Hill area of Norwich, replied: "Yes".

The prosecutor asks White whether he had been asking the complainant to "wake up" during the video clips. The defendant replied: "No".

White has also denied a number of other offences against the woman. These include three offences of assault by beating, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and another of theft.

Those offences are said to have occurred between November 20, 2021, and February 1, 2022.

After his arrest in February custody pictures show White with a number of marks on his face and hands. White claims these were marks caused by the complainant.

Miss Ascherson, defending, asked her client whether he had punched himself in the face to cause those injuries.

He replied: "No, I didn't".

The trial continues.

