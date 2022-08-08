Dax White has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of rape, assault by penetration and series of other assaults against a woman - Credit: Archant

A woman discovered she had been raped and sexually assaulted after finding footage on her phone, a court has heard.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had been unconscious at the time of the alleged sex assaults, on January 30 this year, having been drunk and taken Valium.

Norwich Crown Court has heard she only discovered the rape and sex assault had occurred in February this year after showing the videos to a friend who urged her to contact police.

Dax White, 45, has gone on trial having denied a series of offences, including rape and assault by penetration on January 30.

Charles Myatt, opening the prosecution case on Monday (August 8), said the complainant had been staying with a friend in February this year and was going through her phone when she had been "very, very upset".

Mr Myatt said she showed her friend a video in which she was raped by White.

She also showed her friend a video where she was sexually assaulted.

Mr Wyatt said the complainant had been "unconscious" at the time of the attacks having had Valium and alcohol.

Her friend's advice was to contact police which she did.

The jury of six men and six women were also told White, of Bishop Bridge, Norwich, has also been accused of other offences against the woman.

These include three offences of assault by beating, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and another of theft.

Those offences are said to have occurred between November 20 2021 and February 1 2022.

Mr Myatt said in one of the attacks the complainant was "grabbed by the throat" and in another she was head butted by White.

White has pleaded not guilty to rape and assault by penetration.

He has also denied three assault by beating offences, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

The trial continues.

