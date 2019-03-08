Man accused of Norwich murder refuses to leave cell to appear in court

A man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old who was attacked in a Norwich flat refused to leave his cell to be produced at court.

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, following an incident at Dolphin Grove on Tuesday, where he lived.

Peter Bruton, 26, and of no fixed abode, has been charged with his murder.

Bruton, who appeared before city magistrates on Saturday, was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 11).

But Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Bruton refused to leave his cell to attend the videolink hearing.

However, the case continued in his absence and a plea and trial preparation hearing will be heard on July 30.

A trial date has been pencilled in for November 11.

There was no application for bail.

The result of a Home Office post mortem examination, which took place on Thursday, June 6, is pending further investigation.

The family of Mr Greene said they were "devastated and shocked" by his death.

In a statement, the family said: "We are devastated and shocked by James' death and would like to thank the staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for all of their support."