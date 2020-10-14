Man accused of driving dangerously on A47 Acle Straight and Brundall

Curtis Murphy-Seaman appeared in court accused of dangerous driving on the A47 Acle Straight. Byline: Sonya Duncan/Archant.

A man has apeared in court accused of dangerous drivng on the A47.

Curtis Murphy-Seaman, 23, has been charged with driving a Renault car dangerously on the A47 between the Acle Straight and Brundall on February 2 this year.

Murphy-Seaman, of Buckingham Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 14 when he entered no plea to the offence.

The defendant has also been charged with driving while otherwise in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance on the same date.

No pleas were taken to any of the matters.

The case was deemed not suitable for magistrates to deal with and was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 11.

Murphy-Seaman was granted bail until the next hearing at the crown court.