Man accused of violently attacking a British bulldog in city park

A man has been accused of violently attacking a British bulldog in a Norwich park.

Alan Golder, 53, is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, the British bulldog called Annie, at Pilling Park, on November 12 last year.

Golder, of Morse Road, Norwich, has denied the offence and is due to stand trial at Norwich Magistrates Court.

The case was listed on Wednesday (June 26) but has now been adjourned until September 5.