Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man who was pulled over for driving too slowly has lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit.

On October 25, Matthew Gardiner, 48, of Rushden, Northamptonshire was pulled over by a police officer in Felbrigg after he was spotted driving too slowly.

When talking to him at the side of the road the officer noticed Gardiner was slurring his speech and smelt strongly of alcohol.

He was then taken into custody where he gave a breathalyser sample of 77mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday December 6 Gardiner pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The court heard Gardiner's actions on October 25 had been due to "a lack of judgement" and as a result he would have to leave his job in Norfolk and return to Northamptonshire.

Gardiner was fined £1,000, ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £100 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.