Child injured when motorist crashed into back of car

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A motorist who failed to see the car in front had stopped after he tried to pick up his mobile phone crashed into the back of the vehicle resulting in injuries to a child, a court has heard.

Craig Musgrove, 28, from County Durham, had been driving a Ford Transit van on the A47 at North Burlingam.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the defendant's phone, which was being used as a sat nav, had got knocked on the floor.

Musgrove "went to pick it up" but then crashed into a vehicle that had stopped at the junction of Lingwood Lane as it was turning right.

As a result a four-year-old child suffered injuries.

Musgrove had been charged with driving without due care and attention on October 24 last year.

The defendant did not attend court on Monday (May 13) but had pleaded guilty by post.

He said he was sorry and apologised to all those who were injured.

He said his marriage had broken down and he has depression.

He said he did not know the Norwich area which is why he had been using his sat nav.

His licence was endorsed with eight penalty points, he was fined £100, ordered to pay £40 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.