Man fined almost £600 for driving partner's car

PUBLISHED: 11:17 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 12 November 2019

A man was fined at Norwich Magistrate's Court for driving his partner's car illegally. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A man was fined at Norwich Magistrate's Court for driving his partner's car illegally. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A roofer who drove his partner's car illegally has been fined.

Christopher Barnes, 37, of Poll Close in Wymondham, pleaded guilty to driving his girlfriend's Peugeot 307 on October 26 without a valid MOT, insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 12.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said that the offences took place at Poll Close, Wymondham.

She added that the roofer borrowed the Peugeot on October 25 to get himself to work and returned it to his home address at 2am the following morning.

He told the hearing how he usually gets picked up for work each morning.

The court heard how Barnes, who has five previous convictions, held a provisional driving licence and was driving without any learner plates when the offence took place.

The last time he appeared in court was in 2002 when he was charged with actual bodily harm.

Miss Khan said the offences came about after police officers were called to Barnes' home address after reports of him arguing with his partner.

Speaking in court, Barnes, who was unrepresented, said: "I'm sorry. It was a stupid thing to do. I won't be doing anything like that again until I get a licence."

Jocelyn Abel, chairman of the bench, fined Barnes £580 for the most serious offence - driving without insurance.

Barnes also received six penalty points on his driving licence.

