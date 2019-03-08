Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man keeps licence after driving into path of bus causing injury to passenger

PUBLISHED: 13:10 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 17 June 2019

Georgi Krastev appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Georgi Krastev appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who drove into the path of a bus in Norwich has successfully argued exceptional hardship in court to keep his driving license.

Georgi Krastev, 24, of Saxon Way, London, appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

The court heard Krastev already had nine points on his licence for a previous speeding offence and for driving with no insurance in 2017.

Prosecutor Waseem Raja said Krastev was driving a BMW when he pulled out of Brunswick Road, at the junction with Newmarket Road, into the path of a Konect bus.

Mr Raja said the bus, which had a right of way, hit the offside of Krastev's car, causing damage to both cars and minor injuries to a passenger on the bus.

Ian Fisher, mitigating for Krastev, said the passenger suffered mild discomfort to his ribs following the crash on December 16 last year.

He said Krastev would suffer exceptional hardship if he were to lose his licence as he needed to drive for his job as a kitchen and bedroom installer for a London-based company.

He told the court Krastev had upcoming jobs in Birmingham, Cardiff and two locations in London from August and needed to be able to drive to carry his tools to and from the sites.

The court heard Krastev moved to the UK in 2015 from Bulgaria and regularly sent money to his parents who are financially reliant on him.

"I have to work to help my family," Krastev told magistrates.

"I'm trying every month to support my parents, I'm sending them money because they can't pay their mortgage by themselves.

"In Bulgaria it's difficult to find a good job, they are trying to survive on their salary."

Chairman of the bench Gillian Philpot accepted that Krastev would suffer exceptional hardship if he were to lose his driving licence and so added three penalty points to his driving licence, bringing it up to 12.

"You are not disqualified from driving today but you need to be extremely careful with how you drive," she told Krastev.

"You can't use the exceptional hardship argument again in the next three years."

He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £100 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Most Read

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

One man has been arrested after punching through a business window in Cromer. Picture: Archant

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

One man has been arrested after punching through a business window in Cromer. Picture: Archant

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Woman’s body found on same road as man in his 40s

A woman's body was found at a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Norfolk council leader to hold monthly drop in surgeries

North Norfolk District Council’s new Cabinet. Left to right: Greg Hayman, Richard Kershaw, Sarah Bütikofer, Eric Seward, Karen Ward, Andrew Brown, Angie Fitch-Tillett, Virginia Gay and Nigel Lloyd. Picture: NNDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists