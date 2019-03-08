Man keeps licence after driving into path of bus causing injury to passenger

A man who drove into the path of a bus in Norwich has successfully argued exceptional hardship in court to keep his driving license.

Georgi Krastev, 24, of Saxon Way, London, appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

The court heard Krastev already had nine points on his licence for a previous speeding offence and for driving with no insurance in 2017.

Prosecutor Waseem Raja said Krastev was driving a BMW when he pulled out of Brunswick Road, at the junction with Newmarket Road, into the path of a Konect bus.

Mr Raja said the bus, which had a right of way, hit the offside of Krastev's car, causing damage to both cars and minor injuries to a passenger on the bus.

Ian Fisher, mitigating for Krastev, said the passenger suffered mild discomfort to his ribs following the crash on December 16 last year.

He said Krastev would suffer exceptional hardship if he were to lose his licence as he needed to drive for his job as a kitchen and bedroom installer for a London-based company.

He told the court Krastev had upcoming jobs in Birmingham, Cardiff and two locations in London from August and needed to be able to drive to carry his tools to and from the sites.

The court heard Krastev moved to the UK in 2015 from Bulgaria and regularly sent money to his parents who are financially reliant on him.

"I have to work to help my family," Krastev told magistrates.

"I'm trying every month to support my parents, I'm sending them money because they can't pay their mortgage by themselves.

"In Bulgaria it's difficult to find a good job, they are trying to survive on their salary."

Chairman of the bench Gillian Philpot accepted that Krastev would suffer exceptional hardship if he were to lose his driving licence and so added three penalty points to his driving licence, bringing it up to 12.

"You are not disqualified from driving today but you need to be extremely careful with how you drive," she told Krastev.

"You can't use the exceptional hardship argument again in the next three years."

He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £100 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.