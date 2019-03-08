'I'm surprised you didn't kill yourself' - Judge blasts driver who had taken 'cocktail of drugs'

A judge has told a woman who got into a car having taken a "cocktail of drugs" she was surprised she did not kill herself.

Courtney Manson, 47, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having been charged with driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

Manson, from Castle Close, Weeting, was stopped by police in her Seat Ibiza car on Main Street, Hockwold, on December 14 last year.

The court heard that police discovered the defendant was struggling to stay awake due to the drugs, including sleeping tablets, that she had taken.

Manson, who admitted the offence, had taken a number of prescribed medications to deal with her mental health as well as her problems sleeping.

District Judge Julie Cooper told Manson she was "surprised you didn't kill yourself" having got behind the wheel after taking this "cocktail of drugs".

She said the defendant needs to contact the DVLA and inform them about the drugs she has been prescribed and the impact that might have on whether or not she was able to drive in the future.

Manson was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

James Burrows, mitigating, said Manson had never been in trouble before.

He said she had been but prescribed a number of medications since an incident 19 years ago when she was a care worker and suffered injuries to back.

Mr Burrows says she had been on "pain relief ever since that day" and had also been prescribed medication in relation to her mental health issues.

He said Manson was still living with her wife but "under the same roof" although they were separated.

On the day she was arrested she had gone out to pick up some groceries but he said the sleeping tablets had "started to take affect when she was stopped".