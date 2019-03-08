Man who stole from Jarrold and Asda sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work

A thief who targeted nine shops as part of a three month crime "spree" in Norwich has been ordered to pay back more than £900 in compensation.

Clint Scott, 26, stole alcohol, food, cigarettes, footwear and sportswear from corner shops, supermarkets and department stores in the city between January and March this year.

In total Scott, of Heathgate, Norwich, stole £926.17 worth of items from the stores, which included Jarrold, where £443 worth of sportswear was taken and Asda where vodka worth £106 was stolen.

The court heard that only the vodka taken in the theft at Asda, on February 17 this year, had been recovered.

Scott had previously admitted nine counts of theft from shops.

He had also pleaded guilty to theft of a pedal cycle on January 13 this year and using threatening words and behaviour likely to cause harassment or distress on May 31 this year.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Scott appeared before city magistrates on Friday (July 12) when he was sentenced.

The court heard the defendant had been taking cannabis at the time of the offfences.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating, said Scott had no previous convictions for theft and referred magistrates to the pre-sentence report.

Eamon Lambert, chair of the bench of magistrates, said they were dealing with a "raft of offences" and "quite a spree".

Scott was sentenced to a 12 month community order, including 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).

He was also ordered to pay £962.17 in compensation to the stores.